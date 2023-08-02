Back to School Busy Time for Coffee Co. Sheriff’s Department; grant money provides extra SRO presence in some schools

With Coffee County and Manchester City Schools back in session this week, families are back to the daily hustle to get kids where they need to be. The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department (CCSD) finds this time of the year to be busy for their Department as well. School zone speed limits will be in effect. CCSD Captain Billy Butler explains their increased presence (Click the play button below to hear from Capt. Butler):

Over the summer the CCSD was preparing the Coffee County teachers and staff for this school year by conducting active shooter trainings. CCSD Lieutenant Daniel Ray was lead facilitator of these trainings. (Click the play button below to hear from Lt. Ray)

The CCSD has a Cadet program at Coffee County Middle School and in each of the Coffee County Elementary Schools. Your child may be interested in participating in this program and can find out more information from their School Resource Officer, as Lt. Ray explains (click the play button to hear Lt. Ray’s comments):

In June, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee invited local law enforcement agencies and schools to apply for nearly $200 million in grant funding to further strengthen security at Tennessee schools. Coffee County Schools will benefit from some of these grant monies through the CCSD, including extra SRO presence in some local schools, according to Ray (click below to hear from Lt. Ray):