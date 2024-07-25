Authorities release name of Lakewood Park homicide victim; one arrested and charged with first degree murder

Authorities have released the name of the homicide victim found in Lakewood Park Wednesday night and an arrest has been made.

Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin told Thunder Radio News that his department responded to Shiloh Rd in Lakewood Park where a white male was found deceased in a truck Wednesday.

According to Coffee County District Attorney General Craig Northcott, deputies arrived at 222 Shiloh Rd and identified Thomas Anthony Randolph, age 37, of Beechgrove deceased from a gunshot wound to his neck.

Through investigation – including assistance of TBI Crime Scene Technicians to help determine the direction of travel of the bullets fired – it was discovered that Mr. Randolph was shot while a passenger in a vehicle driving away from 277 Atlanta Drive and was driven the short distance to the Shiloh Rd. residence.

According to Northcott, it was determined that Phillip Lee Meadows, age 40, of Beechgrove, Tennessee allegedly shot at Mr. Randolph and the vehicle in which he was a passenger several times, with at least one shot striking and killing Mr. Randolph.

According to Northcott, Meadows allegedly took steps prior to law enforcement arriving to hide the gun used and other evidence in the case. Meadows has been charged with first degree murder, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence. He is scheduled to appear in Coffee County General Sessions Court on Monday, July 29 at 9 a.m.

“This is an ongoing investigation. Please pray for the victim’s family and respect their privacy in this difficult time,” Northcott added.