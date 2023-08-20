Connect with us

August 21st is National Senior Citizens Day

According to Census.gov, George Bush, the 41st President of the United States of America, made Proclamation 6321—National Senior Citizens Day, in 1991.

“Many a poet and philosopher has reverently described it as ‘the autumn of life,’ or the rich twilight that eventually follows the glorious day of youth. Today, however, millions of American seniors are changing the way we view old age. Far from fading into the sunset, these men and women are serving as brilliant points of light in their communities. They are serving others through a host of volunteer programs and personal acts of kindness; they are sharing their ample knowledge and experience in the workplace; and they are quietly enriching their families with a wealth of love and wisdom. Across the United States, older Americans are proving that the senior years — like any other season in life — hold great opportunities and rewards of their own.”

In Manchester, senior citizens have a place to call their own at the Manchester & Coffee County Senior Center, located at 603 Woodbury Highway in Manchester. Diane Jernigan, Director of the “Senior Center” invites you to come by Monday-Friday starting at 8am for a host of activities like cornhole, card games, arts and crafts, pool and more. There is even music and dancing nights on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, with a meal offered for an additional fee.

