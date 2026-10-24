Augustine “Augie” Vargas, of Manchester, passed this life on Thursday, October 22nd, 2026 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville at the age of 67. Augie was born in Rochester, New York to the late Rufino Vargas, Sr. and Emilia Hernandez Vargas. During his life he worked as a Machine Operator at VIAM Manufacturing and was a long-time member of Trinity Baptist Church in Manchester. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Eddie Vargas; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Dot and Buddy Woody; and sister-in-law, Isabel “Chavin” Vargas. Augie is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Kathy Vargas; two children, Katie (Ryan) Corley and Adam (Shannon) Loveless; four grandchildren, Avery and Sadie Corley, and Lincoln and Lyla Loveless; four brothers, Rufino (Zulma) Vargas, Jr. Carmel Vargas, Miguel (Mary Ellen) Vargas, and Rafael (Minra) Vargas; five sisters, Aurora Vargas, Victoria (Tony) Gutierrez, Margarita (Miguel) Labradore, Evelyn (Ismael) Plaza and Emily Vargas; and many many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 26th, 2026 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 5:00-8:00pm. The funeral will be held on Tuesday, October 27th, 2026 at Trinity Baptist Church at 11:00am with Pastors Jerry Pullum and Kerry Walker officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens with James Cortner, Ron Wood, Carl Craig, Gary Knox, Mike Hogan, Randy Wilhelm, and Joe Gibbons serving as pallbearers.