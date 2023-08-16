Auditions for Footloose the Musical

The Millennium Repertory Company is inviting you to audition for Footloose the Musical at the Manchester Arts Center. This production will be directed by JD Dill.

Asst. Director: Hope Petty

Musical Director: Erica Petersen

Assistant Musical Director: Alex Baldwin

Choreographer: Becky Charlton

Audition this evening at 6:30 PM. Tomorrow, Friday, August 18, 6:30 PM and Sunday, August 20, 2 PM.

Performance dates are scheduled for November 10-12th, 17-19th.

This show is based on the 1984 movie, Footloose, that starred Kevin Bacon in the lead role. There are 20+ roles for both singers, dancers, and non-singer/dancers. Ages 14 and up.

Director J.D. Dill had this to say:

Find additional details at the Millennium Repertory Company Facebook page.