News

Auditions for Footloose the Musical

Published

The Millennium Repertory Company is inviting you to audition for Footloose the Musical at the Manchester Arts Center. This production will be directed by JD Dill.
Asst. Director: Hope Petty
Musical Director: Erica Petersen
Assistant Musical Director: Alex Baldwin
Choreographer: Becky Charlton

Audition this evening at 6:30 PM. Tomorrow, Friday, August 18, 6:30 PM and Sunday, August 20, 2 PM.
Performance dates are scheduled for November 10-12th, 17-19th.

This show is based on the 1984 movie, Footloose, that starred Kevin Bacon in the lead role. There are 20+ roles for both singers, dancers, and non-singer/dancers. Ages 14 and up.

Director J.D. Dill had this to say:

Find additional details at the Millennium Repertory Company Facebook page.

