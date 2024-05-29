Connect with us

Assisted Care Living Facility Improvement Fund approved

Legislation aimed at further improving Tennessee nursing homes and assisted care living facilities passed unanimously in both chambers of the General Assembly in April.

House Bill 2650, sponsored by State Rep. Esther Helton-Haynes, R-East Ridge, improves the Tennessee Health Facility Commission’s ability to regulate nursing homes and assisted care living facilities. It also creates the Assisted Care Living Facility Improvement Fund to provide grants for assisted living facilities to utilize.

Additionally, the bill authorizes the Tennessee Health Facilities Commission (HFC) to file for receivership of facilities in financial distress, allowing the state to appoint a temporary manager to oversee them. It also establishes an independent and formal dispute resolution program for nursing home facilities to contest disciplinary actions against them. House Bill 2650 will now head to Gov. Bill Lee’s desk to be signed into law. It will take effect July 1.

