Arts Center of Cannon County Presents ‘School of Rock: The Musical’

The Arts Center of Cannon County is thrilled to announce the upcoming production of “School of Rock: The Musical,” set to open on Friday, July 7. Sponsored by Hardee’s, this highly anticipated show promises an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages.

“School of Rock: The Musical” is a two-hour, two-act show based on the beloved 2003 film starring Jack Black. The musical follows the story of Dewey Finn, a failed rock star who finds himself posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school to make some extra money. Through his unconventional teaching methods, Finn transforms a class of straight-A students into a remarkable rock band, complete with guitar-shredding and mind-blowing performances. The question remains: can he lead them to the Battle of the Bands without being discovered by their parents and the strict headmistress?

Tickets for adults start at $15 and are currently available for purchase. Interested individuals can visit artscenterofcc.com, call 615-563-ARTS (2787), or head to the Box Office located at 1424 John Bragg Hwy, Woodbury, TN. The show is rated PG and will run from Friday, July 7, through Saturday, July 22.

Don’t miss the chance to witness this exhilarating musical production that combines the power of rock music with a heartwarming story of self-discovery and the pursuit of dreams. Mark your calendars for the following performance dates:

Friday, July 7, 2023, at 7:30 pm

Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 7:30 pm

Sunday, July 9, 2023, at 2:00 pm

Friday, July 14, 2023, at 7:30 pm

Saturday, July 15, 2023, at 7:30 pm

Sunday, July 16, 2023, at 2:00 pm

Friday, July 21, 2023, at 7:30 pm

Saturday, July 22, 2023, at 7:30 pm

Ticket prices for “School of Rock: The Musical” are as follows: Adult $15.00; Senior (65+)/Student: $13.00; Group Rate (10+): $12.00. For group reservations, please call 615-563-2787.