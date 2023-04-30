Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obituaries

Arthur P Nigro

Published

Arthur P Nigro of Shelbyville passed this life on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at NHC of Tullahoma at the age of 78.  No services are scheduled..

Mr. Nigro, a native of White Plains, NY, was the son of the late John and Anna DeSanders Nigro.  He enjoyed woodworking, cooking Italian food, traveling and going to the beach.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, Ernie Nigro and sister, Phyllis Parrish.

Mr. Nigro is survived by his wife, Bettie Nigro of Shelbyville; daughters, Anna Rose Stenberger (Dillon) of Shelbyville and Gina Nigro of the Netherlands; brother, John Nigro (Yulie) of California and five grandchildren.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023

News

UPDATE: Missing McMinnville woman found in Michigan, in custody

BREAKING: After being reported missing on March 18, 2023, McMinnville resident Jennifer Mayfield, who had allegedly removed her ankle monitor, was found safe in...

March 24, 2023