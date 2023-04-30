Arthur P Nigro of Shelbyville passed this life on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at NHC of Tullahoma at the age of 78. No services are scheduled..

Mr. Nigro, a native of White Plains, NY, was the son of the late John and Anna DeSanders Nigro. He enjoyed woodworking, cooking Italian food, traveling and going to the beach.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, Ernie Nigro and sister, Phyllis Parrish.

Mr. Nigro is survived by his wife, Bettie Nigro of Shelbyville; daughters, Anna Rose Stenberger (Dillon) of Shelbyville and Gina Nigro of the Netherlands; brother, John Nigro (Yulie) of California and five grandchildren.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.