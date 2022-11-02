Connect with us

Arthur Louis Jonson, III

Arthur Louis Jonson, III, Louis as he was fondly known as by family and friends, was born on March 23, 1978, to the late Arthur L. Johnson, Sr. and Lila Baugh Johnson, in Manchester, TN. He was a construction worker for R&D Construction and was a member of the Little Hurricane Primitive Baptist Church. Louis enjoyed basketball, fast cars, and helping others. He loved his children and was said to have a big heart.

In addition to his mother, Ms.Lila, Louis is survived by his wife, Stephanie Teroy Johnson; children, Kaleb Johnson of GA, Jaedyn Johnson of Manchester, Christian Teroy Johnson, Triston Teroy Johnson, and Cash Starnes Johnson of Manchester, Sya, Kaylee & Kadyn, and Kynzlee Johnson of Cookeville, Aryauna Lazo of Manchester; brothers, Arthur L. Johnson, Jr., Scotty (Carla) Johnson, and Jeremy (Brandi) Johnson; sisters, Maris Davis, Kimberly (Dan) Martin, and LaTasha (Joe T) Johnson-Blackwell; grandmother, Lena Baugh; mother-in-law, Kimberly Sims (Jerry) Freeze; father-in-law, Rondal Teroy; brother-in-law, Rondal (Bo) Teroy; several extended family members, and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 1PM in the Manchester Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow in the Little Hurricane Cemetery. Visitation with the family will begin at 11 AM on Saturday until time of service at the funeral home.

Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Johnson family.

