Arthur (Art) Leo Hunt, age 80, of Tullahoma, Tennessee passed peacefully in his sleep on October 11th, 2026 at home in bed surrounded by his loving children with his beloved dog Petey in his lap.

Art was born and raised in Haverhill, Massachusetts. He was proceeded in death by his parents Edmund and Lillian Hunt, his loving wife, Vera, and his youngest daughter Kristy Hunt.

Art served in the Air Force as an aircraft mechanic where he served for 4 years. After his military career he went on to own and operate Art’s Trailer Repair.

Art is survived by his brother Ray Hunt (Carmen) and their children Patrick (Rashmi) and Lisa; Art’s children Terri Imbach, Paula Hunt, Cheryl Paule (Jesse), Laura Johnson (Curtis), and Matthew Hunt and his grandchildren (7) and great grandchildren (4).

Art loved his “works of Art”, sitting on his front porch with Petey, and delivering pizza for Tullahoma’s Papa John’s. He was beloved by all who met him and will be missed greatly.

Per his wishes, Mr. Hunt will be cremated, and the family will be hosting a

Celebration of Life for Mr. Hunt on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, from

5:00 to 7:00 PM at the VFW located at 707 S. Polk Street in Tullahoma,

Tennessee. Please come join us as we reminisce and share our fond

memories of Arthur Leo Hunt.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneral

home.com Daves-Culbertson funeral home is honored to assist the family

of Arthur Hunt.