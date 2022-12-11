Connect with us

Arrowheads Museum property auctioned for $2.53M

The property for the shuttered Arrowheads Aerospace Museum in Manchester that included the building and approximately 4.5 acres sold for $2.53 million Saturday, Dec. 10.

Auctioned by Coffee County Realty & Auction, the property was sold to an online bidder from Chattanooga area. It is unclear what the intent for the property will be.

The museum property is located at 24 Campground Rd, next to O Charleys and near Starbucks and the Manchester Conference Center.

The money will be put into Coffee County government coffers and used for various government related expenses.

