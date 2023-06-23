Arrests made in Bell Buckle 5K incident

Authorities have announced that two arrests have been made after motorcycles went through a blocked off area and severely injured a runner at last week’s Bell Buckle Moon Pie Festival run.

According to Bedford County Sheriff’s Department, Michael Lee Grimmett, age 30, of Christiana, and James Nicholas Barrett, age 31, of Cannon County, have both been arrested and are facing a litany of charges regarding the incident.

Grimmett was taken into custody on June 20 and charged with felony evading arrest and reckless endangerment.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Barrett was arrested on June 22 and charged with aggravated assault, felony evading arrest, reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident with injury, reckless driving and improper registration.

“We would like to thank the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and the Cannon County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this case,” Bedford County Sheriff’s Office said in a post. “We would also like to thank the public for all information and assistance that helped lead to the identification and apprehension of these two individuals.”

The incident occurred Saturday morning, June 17 near the finish line of the Moon Pie Festival run. A runner was struck by one of the motorcycles and severely injured. James Nicholas Barrett Michael Lee Grimmett