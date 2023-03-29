Arnold knocks double to push Lady Raiders past Houston Academy

GULF SHORES, ALABAMA – Coffee County got a home run from Paisley Campbell and a 2-RBI double from Ella Arnold to beat Houston Academy 3-1 Tuesday morning in the Gulf Shores Classic.

With the scored tied 1-1 in the bottom of the fourth and time limit bearing down, freshman Ella Arnold lifted a two-out, two-strike fastball over the left fielders head to score two runs and push Coffee County to a 3-1 win.

The Lady Raiders had the lead early on a Paisley Campbell solo home run.

Kaitlyn Davis earned the win in the circle. She struck out 4 and scattered 4 hits.

The win made Coffee County 2-2 in the tournament and would have put them in the top 25 of the tournament, but the afternoon slate of the tournament was washed out and the results on the day were nullified.

The Lady Raiders will play a consolation game in the tournament at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 29. You can hear the game live on Thunder Radio WMSR – AM 1320, 107.9 FM, Manchester Go App and Thunder1320.com.

THIS GAME WAS BROADCAST LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO. CLICK HERE FOR THE BROADCAST REPLAY.