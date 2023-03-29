Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Arnold knocks double to push Lady Raiders past Houston Academy

Published

Ella Arnold. -- Photo by Holly Peterson, Thunder Radio

GULF SHORES, ALABAMA – Coffee County got a home run from Paisley Campbell and a 2-RBI double from Ella Arnold to beat Houston Academy 3-1 Tuesday morning in the Gulf Shores Classic.

With the scored tied 1-1 in the bottom of the fourth and time limit bearing down, freshman Ella Arnold lifted a two-out, two-strike fastball over the left fielders head to score two runs and push Coffee County to a 3-1 win.

The Lady Raiders had the lead early on a Paisley Campbell solo home run.

Kaitlyn Davis earned the win in the circle. She struck out 4 and scattered 4 hits.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The win made Coffee County 2-2 in the tournament and would have put them in the top 25 of the tournament, but the afternoon slate of the tournament was washed out and the results on the day were nullified.

The Lady Raiders will play a consolation game in the tournament at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 29. You can hear the game live on Thunder Radio WMSR – AM 1320, 107.9 FM, Manchester Go App and Thunder1320.com.

THIS GAME WAS BROADCAST LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO. CLICK HERE FOR THE BROADCAST REPLAY.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023

News

UPDATE: Missing McMinnville woman found in Michigan, in custody

BREAKING: After being reported missing on March 18, 2023, McMinnville resident Jennifer Mayfield, who had allegedly removed her ankle monitor, was found safe in...

4 days ago