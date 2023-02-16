Arnold AFB’s economic impact exceeds $918 million in fiscal year 2022

PRESS RELEASE

The economic impact of Arnold Air Force Base across the state of Tennessee was $918.3 million for the 2022 fiscal year.

Arnold AFB impacted the local areas through payroll, secondary jobs created through local spending, and other expenditures for supplies, utilities, fuel and services and the spin-off impact of those purchases.

The base employed a mixture of active-duty military personnel from the Air Force and Navy, Department of Defense civilians and contractor personnel, which totaled 2,283 personnel in fiscal year 2022, which ran from Oct. 21, 2021, to Sept. 30, 2022. Of these personnel, 51 were active-duty military; 10 Air Force Reserve and National Guard; 361 appropriated fund civilian employees, which includes general schedule, federal wage board and other military branches; 54 government non-appropriated fund employees; 25 other civilians, which includes Base Exchange employees and commissary tenants; and 1,782 contractor and subcontractor employees.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Additionally, using the Tennessee Valley Authority economic impact model methodology, it is estimated that 1,575 secondary jobs were created in the local area, bringing the total jobs directly related to Arnold AFB to 3,858. Examples of these secondary jobs include those created by home construction, local supermarkets, car dealerships and department stores.

During the 2022 fiscal year, the payroll cost for Arnold AFB government and contractor personnel was $367.6 million. Direct expenditures at Arnold AFB, which include utility costs, service contracts with outside vendors and military health insurance paid to local doctors and hospitals, were $252 million.

The indirect spin-off impact of these direct expenditures is approximately $298.7 million.

The economic impact data and secondary employment estimates represent the economic impact of Arnold AFB during the 2022 fiscal year.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Arnold AFB is the headquarters for Arnold Engineering Development Complex. The mission of AEDC is to conduct developmental test and evaluation for the nation through modeling, simulation, and ground and flight tests by offering a suite of test capabilities to simulate speed, temperature, pressure and other parameters over a wide range to meet the needs of aerospace system developers.

AEDC operates the world’s largest complex of ground test facilities, with a replacement value of more than $11.9 billion.