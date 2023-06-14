Armed Robbery at Davis Market Prompts Police Investigation, Authorities Seek Public’s Assistance

At approximately 5:15 PM on June 13, 2023, an armed robbery took place at Davis Market located at 2481 Old Alto Highway. According to witnesses, a subject entered the establishment and brandished a firearm, demanding money from the clerk at the register. The suspect, described as a black male, took precautions to conceal his identity by wearing a mask, sunglasses, and a large hat.

The suspect successfully fled the scene after stealing an undisclosed amount of cash from the business. At present, the direction of the suspect’s escape and whether they utilized a vehicle remain unknown to the authorities.

In an effort to identify the suspect, the Decherd Police Department and Franklin County Dispatch have released photographs of the incident. Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity or whereabouts to come forward and contact the Decherd Police Department or Franklin County Dispatch at 931-967-2331.

Law enforcement officials are actively investigating the incident, analyzing available evidence, and pursuing all possible leads. The safety of the community is of utmost importance, and the police are dedicated to bringing the perpetrator to justice swiftly.