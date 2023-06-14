Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Armed Robbery at Davis Market Prompts Police Investigation, Authorities Seek Public’s Assistance

Published

At approximately 5:15 PM on June 13, 2023, an armed robbery took place at Davis Market located at 2481 Old Alto Highway. According to witnesses, a subject entered the establishment and brandished a firearm, demanding money from the clerk at the register. The suspect, described as a black male, took precautions to conceal his identity by wearing a mask, sunglasses, and a large hat.

The suspect successfully fled the scene after stealing an undisclosed amount of cash from the business. At present, the direction of the suspect’s escape and whether they utilized a vehicle remain unknown to the authorities.

In an effort to identify the suspect, the Decherd Police Department and Franklin County Dispatch have released photographs of the incident. Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity or whereabouts to come forward and contact the Decherd Police Department or Franklin County Dispatch at 931-967-2331.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Law enforcement officials are actively investigating the incident, analyzing available evidence, and pursuing all possible leads. The safety of the community is of utmost importance, and the police are dedicated to bringing the perpetrator to justice swiftly.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023