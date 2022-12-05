Connect with us

Arlene Sue Way

Published

Arlene Sue Way, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Saturday, December 3rd, 2022 at Lynchburg Nursing Center at the age of 85. Mrs. Way was born in Raymond, Washington to the late Samuel R. and Thelma Chappell Darr and was a graduate of Clackamas Community College in Oregon. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Way was preceded in death by her husband; Dean Eldon Way; one son, Darin Way; and one sister, Erma Steinfeldt. She is survived by two daughters, Teresa (Gary) Dickson and Susan (Jeff) Thompson; one son, Kevin (Jane) Way; nine grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Hospice Compassus via Hospice of the Highland Rim Foundation, 101 Bragg Circle, Tullahoma, TN 37388.

Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

