Area archers show out at State Tournament; Gilday takes top female title

Multiple schools from across Tennessee attended the two-day NASP Tennessee State Archery Bullseye Tournament March 13 and 14 at Miller Coliseum in Murfreesboro.

Out of 911 females, Westwood seventh grader Avory Gilday pulled down a first place finish. Gilday scored a 292 with 23 bullseyes. She was just 8 points shy of a perfect 300 score.

Her score not only was the best for a middle school girl, it was the best overall (boy or girl) for middle school and the best overall female beating out 261 high school females. Avory was awarded the NASP Tennessee Middle School Bullseye State Champion along with the Overall Female Bullseye State Champion. Avory was joined by fellow teammate and Westwood Middle School 8th grader Raianna Gualt who finished in 10th place in the female middle school division. Both Westwood Archers qualify for the National Tournament to be held in Louisville Ky. in the coming weeks.

