Are You Prepared for Severe Weather?

In light of our recent severe weather, the question to ask is-how can we be better prepared? More than half of Americans (54%) have an emergency kit. According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) kits should include the following recommended items:

Water (one gallon per person per day for several days, for drinking and sanitation)

Food (at least a several-day supply of non-perishable food)

Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert

Flashlight

First aid kit

Extra batteries

Whistle (to signal for help)

Dust mask (to help filter contaminated air)

Plastic sheeting and duct tape (to shelter in place)

Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties (for personal sanitation)

Wrench or pliers (to turn off utilities)

Manual can opener (for food)

Local maps

Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery

To assemble your kit, store items in airtight plastic bags and put your entire disaster supplies kit in one or two easy-to-carry containers such as plastic bins or a duffel bag.

Severe weather can be unpredictable and even dangerous and that’s why it’s so important to be prepared.

Download the FREE Manchester GO Smart Phone App and allow push notifications to receive alerts about Manchester Weather from Thunder Radio.