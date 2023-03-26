Annual Easter Storytimes and Egg Hunt for Children at Coffee County Manchester Public Library

The Coffee County Manchester Public Library is excited to host its Annual Easter Storytimes and Egg Hunt for children.

The events will take place on April 5th and 6th at 10 AM for children aged 3-5 and 0-3, respectively, at the library located at 1005 Hillsboro Blvd Manchester. Daphanie Gragg, the Youth Services Librarian and Event Coordinator, will be leading the activities to ensure a fun-filled experience for the little ones.

Parents are requested to RSVP with Mrs. Daphanie at YouthServices@coffeeCountylibrary.org to ensure sufficient supplies for the events. Additionally, the library is in need of Easter egg candy, and anyone willing to donate can drop it off during library hours. Donations will be greatly appreciated.

For further information, please contact the library at (931) 723-5143.