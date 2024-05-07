Annual Dusty Elam Foundation event and Dusty’s Day Parade route announced

The Dusty Elam Foundation is celebrating 20 years of community service with their annual event planned for Saturday May 11, 2024.

The Saturday event begins with gates opening at noon at the Elam Farm, located at 5223 Woodbury Highway. Tickets are sold at the gate for $25 each or 5 for $100. Kids are free. Families can enjoy all day fun that includes food and drinks, field day events, live music, silent Auction, live auction, games, bounce houses and fun for all.

Friday, May 10, 2024 Dusty’s Day (for special needs children) is coordinated through area schools. The children will ride buses that make a parade around town, see the map below of the parade route, (as well as times)and parade watching, waving and cheering is encouraged! The buses will end up at the Elam Farm for a fun day just for “Dusty’s Kids”.