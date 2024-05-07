Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Annual Dusty Elam Foundation event and Dusty’s Day Parade route announced

Published

The Dusty Elam Foundation is celebrating 20 years of community service with their annual event planned for Saturday May 11, 2024.

The Saturday event begins with gates opening at noon at the Elam Farm, located at 5223 Woodbury Highway. Tickets are sold at the gate for $25 each or 5 for $100. Kids are free. Families can enjoy all day fun that includes food and drinks, field day events, live music, silent Auction, live auction, games, bounce houses and fun for all.

Friday, May 10, 2024 Dusty’s Day (for special needs children) is coordinated through area schools. The children will ride buses that make a parade around town, see the map below of the parade route, (as well as times)and parade watching, waving and cheering is encouraged! The buses will end up at the Elam Farm for a fun day just for “Dusty’s Kids”.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023