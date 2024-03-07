Annual Boy Scout Fundraiser

The public is invited to be a part of this annual celebration to honor a true Good Scout of Manchester. The lunch is scheduled for March 20, 2024 at The Church at 117.

This year’s award will be presented to Wade Stevenson.

Wade, a first-generation college student, completed his Bachelor’s degree at Georgia Tech and his Master’s at Auburn, both in Mechanical Engineering. He began his 40-year career in rocket testing at ARO, Inc., later Sverdrup Technology, in 1964, first as Project Engineer and later in project management. Professional highlights include being awarded AEDC Fellow in 2008 for representing AEDC with the Society of Automotive Engineers by contributing to the establishment of standards for international jet engine monitoring. While growing up, Wade did not have the opportunity to participate in Boy Scouts but was a state winner for Georgia in the 4-H

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Gardening Project. Wade’s involvement with Boy Scouts began in the 1970’s by serving as Elk River District Religious Awards chair, Merit Badge Counselor, Charter Organization Representative, Scout Master of Troop 314, and continues through the present day. He has assisted over twenty scouts in earning their Eagle Award. Wade’s own scouting achievements as an adult include The National Certificate of Merit for rescuing a choking coworker, the God and Service Award for troop religious training, Long Rifle, and the MT33 Wood Badge. Wade’s decade in the Rotary Club included serving as President of the Manchester Rotary Club in 1974-75 and he was on the Manchester City School Board for one term in the mid-1980’s. As a member of Manchester First Methodist Church, Wade’s many roles have included youth group leader, youth and adult Sunday School teacher, and Administrative Board Chair. He is supported by his wife, Ann, along with their two sons and two daughters.

Many business and community leaders from throughout Manchester and the surrounding communities will be attending.

If you would like to RSVP directly, please contact Ruby Outlaw-Keith by Ruby.Outlaw-Keith@scouting.org or phone (202) 360-9858 by March 10, 2024