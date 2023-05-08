Connect with us

Annie Lou Painter

Annie Lou Painter of Tullahoma passed this life on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at the Life Care Center of Tullahoma at the age of 69. No services are scheduled.

Annie was the daughter of the late Clifford Oscar and Rosie Mearse Taylor. She enjoyed sitting outside on her porch and being with her grandchildren and family. She also enjoyed cooking.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by numerous brothers and sisters.

Annie is survived by her husband, J C Painter of Tullahoma; sons, Charlie and Michael Moore both of Tullahoma; daughters, Angela Steele (Jeremy) of Tullahoma, Jamie Smith (Shawn) of Manchester and Karen Uselton; brothers, Carl and Jerry Taylor, both of Tullahoma and grandchildren, Blayden Steele, Eli, Ella, Elanna and Elexa Smith, Billy Uselton Jr and Anna Uselton.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

