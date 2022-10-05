Mrs. Angeline Jane Hamby, age 91, of Hillsboro, TN, passed from this life on Monday, October 3, 2022, at her residence.

Mrs. Hamby was born in Isabella, TN, to her late parents William Spencer Hill and Thelma Shinpaugh Hill, being the oldest of six brothers and sisters. She worked as a nurse for 40 plus years serving in many capacities, including teaching the nursing program in Coffee County before Motlow started their nursing program, operating room supervisor with United Regional Hospital (now Unity Medical Center), nursing home administrator with Lifecare Center in Tullahoma, TN, and a home healthcare program at the end of her career. Mrs. Hamby was a member of Hillsboro First United Methodist Church, where she was very active with the United Methodist Women. She enthusiastically assisted with and enjoyed projects that encouraged missions both locally and in other areas. She was a strong supporter of the backpack program for students at Hillsboro Elementary. In her free time, she enjoyed knitting and spending time with her loving family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Randal Hamby; brothers, Charles Hill and Edwin Hill, sister-in-law Juanita Hill, and nephews Scott Hill and Brandon Vick.

Mrs. Hamby is survived by son, Bill (Wanda) Hamby; daughters, Terri (Charles) Willis and Susan (Joe) Holden; brothers, Joe (Lisa) Hill and David (Martha) Hill; sister, Louise (Jerry) James; sister-in-law, Mazie Hill; grandchildren, Quent (Amanda) Willis, Whit (Mandy) Willis, Lance (Keesha) Willis, Eli (Stephanie) Hamby, Rachel (Jay Marquess) Hamby, Kyle (Casie) Martin, Micah Martin, Emily Holden, Rebecca Holden, and Stone (Tracie du Toit) Holden; 14 great grandchildren.

Visitation with the family will be held Thursday, October 6, 2022, from 5:00pm until 8:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, October 7, 2022, at 10:00am at Hillsboro First United Methodist Church with Rev. Danny Freeman officiating. Burial will follow at Hillsboro Methodist Cemetery.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Hamby family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com