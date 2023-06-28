Angela Diane Brown of Tullahoma passed this life on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at Elk River Health and Nursing Center of Winchester at the age of 64 years. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Saturday, July 8, 2023 from 11 AM – 1 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.

A native of Winchester, she was the daughter of the late Wayne Finchum and Louise Marlow Davidson, who survives. Mrs. Brown loved being with her family celebrating birthdays and holidays. Her favorite holiday was Christmas and she loved decorating her home for the season. She always looked forward to having snow at Christmas. She enjoyed flower gardening and raising house plants. She especially enjoyed watching and feeding her Redbirds and Hummingbirds. She loved all animals. She enjoyed coloring and completing craft projects.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her son, Michael Brown.

Mrs. Brown is survived by her mother, Louise Davidson (John) of Winchester; daughter, Jennifer Swann (Dennis) of Tullahoma; sons, David Brown (Angie) of Normandy and Doug Brown of Tullahoma; brother, Jay Davidson (Janet) of Vanntown; sisters, Kerrie Mann (Troy) of Kentucky and Jackie Gipson (Tony) of Winchester and grandchildren, Nikki Martin, Robert Brown, Kirsty Brown, Kayla Brown, Emma Swann and Karleigh Swann.

Mrs. Brown’s family would like to thank the staff of Elk River for their compassionate care and friendship.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.