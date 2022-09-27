Ms. Angela Darlene Sitz, age 63, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life Sunday, September 25, 2022, in Tullahoma, TN.

Ms. Sitz was born in Pelham, TN, to her late parents Charles Sitz and Ovie Marie Nunley Sitz. She worked as Operations Manager for Mid-State Communications for 30 years in Manchester, TN. Ms. Sitz was an avid UT Vols fan. She was very close to her nieces and nephews and helped raise many folks.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Edward Sitz, Jerry Sitz, Charles Sitz, Louise O’Dear; Willie Jo Medley and Ruth Holland. She is also preceded in death by Monterrie Cates, Donna O’Dear, Randy Sitz and Ashley Berry.

Ms. Sitz is survived by a special friend, Beverly Berry of Manchester, TN; honorary children, Donald (Jessica) Berry Jr. of Manchester and Christopher Berry, Davidson, North Carolina; honorary grandchildren, Akasha Berry, Hunter Berry, and Jacen Berry; brother, Robert (Brenda) Sitz (Pelham); sister, Marie (Jim) Burrows(Coalmont); brother-in-law, Dennis O’Dear(Oak Grove); several nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be held Wednesday, September 28, 2022, from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, September 29, 2022, at 2:00 pm from the Chapel of Central Funeral Home with Bro. David Gardner officiating. Burial will follow at Warren Cemetery in Pelham, TN.