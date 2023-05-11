Andrew P. Widick of Tullahoma suddenly passed this life on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 5:22pm at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville at the age of 60. Memorial Services will be scheduled at a later time.

Mr. Widick, a native of Highland Park, MI, was the son of the late Paul Rupert Widick and Carolyn F. Vance Widick and the stepson of the late Billie Jean Roles of Tullahoma, TN. Andrew grew up in West Chester, PA. He graduated Henderson High School in 1981, as an athlete on the football team. He received a scholarship to continue his education to complete his dream of being an Educator. He worked at various schools throughout the PA/NJ area as a teacher and also coached football anytime he could. Through these years, his passion was Special Education. In 2014, he and his wife Mary moved to TN. In 2015 he became a Liver Transplant Recipient of Vanderbilt Medical University, in Nashville, TN. In time, Andrew continued to teach and this past year was employed as a Special Education Teacher at Cascade High School, in Bedford County, TN. Andrew was passionate about his students and their futures, he had always hoped that he could make some type of difference in their lives. He was a diehard Philadelphia Eagles fan and the Philadelphia Phillies. He and Mary enjoyed camping, nature, their dogs and mystery rides in the car, that Andy would arrange. He loved his family and his many close and loving friends in West Chester, PA, many of whom he had known for most of his life. He had more great friends and family across the US and abroad. He was blessed to have a new work family at Cascade High School, that he respected and treasured. His students were his utmost priority and he loved them all. Andrew was a great storyteller, joker, and he loved to laugh, but he loved to make you laugh more. He and his wife, Mary, were married in Exton, PA in 2003, they enjoyed camping, nature, and the mystery rides that Andrew would plan for them to explore. They have 3 beloved dogs: Jake, a Great Pyrenees, Maggie, a German Shepherd and Sammy, a Llewellin Setter.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Nancy Wolfslayer, of West Chester, PA and his sister-in-law, Deborah Cyrway, of Bensalem, PA and his Mother in-law Alice Pitcock of Philadelphia/Royersford, PA. Andrew is survived by his wife, Mary Widick (Pitcock) of Philadelphia, Pa, sister-in-law JoAnn Stehr (Dennis) of Sanibel Island, FL; brother in law Dennis Pitcock (Christine) of Royersford, PA; nephews, Kinuza Wolfslayer of CA and Dennis Pitcock (Laura) of Washington, DC, nieces: Nicole Cyrway (Roger Blankenship) of NJ, Kelly Pitcock of South Carolina, Meghan and Colin Campbell of Philadelphia, Pa. Pitcock, great nieces and nephews: Madison, Aleena, Jack, and Caleb.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The family would like everyone to know how much Andrew loved everyone and to thank you all for always being there for him. He felt blessed and treasured every one of you.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.