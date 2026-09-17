Amy Elizabeth Jackson

Amy Elizabeth (McMinn) Jackson, passed from this life to the next on Thursday, September 17th, 2026 at the age of 50 at her home in Tullahoma. Amy was the daughter of Elizabeth “Betsy” Brooke McMinn and Wesley Thomas McMinn, of Tullahoma. Amy was born in Chattanooga, TN, then moved with her family to Tullahoma at the age of 2. Except for attendance at college, she was a life-long resident of Tullahoma. Amy attended R.E. Lee Elementary School, East Middle, School, and Tullahoma High School. She then attended and graduated from Union University in Jackson, TN with a BA degree. Amy was preceded in death by her husband, Eric Daniel Jackson of Tullahoma. She is survived by her parents and her sister, Katherine Eloise “Katie” McMinn of Tullahoma. Before her final employment at Highland Baptist Church in Tullahoma, Amy was an elementary school teacher at St. Paul The Apostle Catholic School in Tullahoma and Good Catholic Shepherd Catholic School in Decherd. The things that gave Amy great pleasure in this life were outings with her sister, reading, participation in a local Book Club, The Great British Baking Competition TV show, and helping the ministry of Highland Baptist Church in her position as Church Secretary. Amy was a long-time member of Tullahoma First Baptist Church and enjoyed taking care of children in their nursery. Amy will be deeply missed by her family and friends, but they know she is at peace and in a better place. Amy asked for this verse to be included in her obituary: Romans 8:38 & 39, “For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come, nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.” It was Amy’s wish that in lieu of flowers, whoever feels so moved should make a donation to their individual charity of choice. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Amy’s life will be held on Tuesday, September 29th, 2026 at Kilgore Funeral Home at 6:00pm with Bros. Jim Norman and Herb Hester officiating. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.