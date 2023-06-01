American Legion Post 78 Flag Retirement Ceremony, June 14

PRESS RELEASE:

Now that Memorial Day is behind us and summer lies ahead, many people start thinking about their Independence Day festivities: buying fireworks, planning picnics and cookouts, etc. Between now and then, however, is a holiday that, tragically, is all too often overlooked.

June 14th is Flag Day: a holiday set aside for Americans to celebrate our national colors, the Stars & Stripes, in defense of which over a million men and women have sacrificed their lives.

Now is a great time to replace any worn, faded, frayed or otherwise unserviceable flags with new ones. In addition to your own, look around you for any neighbors who may be sick or elderly, and offer to replace theirs as well.

The American Flag, by law, is never to be thrown away in the trash! NEVER! Your Coffee County Veterans Building, at 130 Shelton Road in Manchester, has an outdoor receptacle in which old flags may be deposited year-round. Your local veterans organizations, led by American Legion Gold Star Post 78, store the flags for annual retirement and hope you and your family will join them for this educational event.

American Legion’s annual Flag Retirement Ceremony is currently scheduled for Wednesday, June 14th at 5:30 PM, at the Coffee County Veterans Building. All members of the public, especially students, are encouraged to attend to learn more about our American Flag; and why old flags are ceremonially destroyed, with dignity and honor, according to prescribed ritual.