American Legion Gold Star Post 78 hosts Post-Vietnam Era Veterans Dinner

Manchester’s American Legion Gold Star Post 78 is pleased to host its 2nd annual Post-Vietnam Veterans Honors Dinner on Saturday, May 11th at the Coffee County Veterans Building, 130 Shelton Road in Manchester. Membership is not required: this event is open to all veterans who served after the Vietnam conflict period, which ended May 15, 1975), as well as their spouses.

Doors open at 5 PM. A special, complimentary dinner will be served at 6 PM. Registration is required, as seating is limited to 100 guests. Register by email at er650@aol.com

Those in attendance will enjoy inspiring stories and receive useful, relevant information. This event is just one way that members of American Legion Post 78 can tell our local veterans, “thank you for your service!”