American Legion donates flag, hoisting line to Manchester Funeral Home; flag retirement ceremony set

Members of Manchester’s American Legion Gold Post 78 recently donated a new flag, and hoisting line, to Manchester Funeral Home. The Funeral Home had a flag pole, but couldn’t use it because the rope used to raise & lower the flag had deteriorated.

Post 78 Commander Robert Mullins, and First Vice Commander Stephen Sember, first installed new line on the pole, and then raised a bright new American Flag. Funeral Home staff were elated with the ability to again use their flag pole.

American Legion also reminds everyone that faded, frayed or otherwise unserviceable American Flags are never to be discarded in the trash.

Flag Retirement receptacles are located at Manchester Fire Station #2, across from the Recreation Complex; and at the Coffee County Veterans Building at 130 Shelton Road in Manchester. Each year around Flag Day, a public Flag Retirement Ceremony is conducted at the Veterans Building.

This event, providing for the ceremonial destruction of flags with honor and dignity, will be held Saturday, June 29th at 2 PM.