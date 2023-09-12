AMERICAN LEGION BENEFIT FUNDRAISER

Kelly Price, a 42-year old single mother, passed away suddenly on September 3, leaving two daughters. She was a team member at Hardee’s in Manchester for five years.

American Legion Gold Star Post 78 will hold a benefit spaghetti dinner in her honor on Saturday, September 16th from 5 PM until 8 PM at the Coffee County Veterans Building, 130 Shelton Road in Manchester. Dinner includes salad, spaghetti, garlic bread and drink for only $10 adults and $8 for kids 12 and under. All proceeds and donations will go to help with final expenses.