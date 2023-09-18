Connect with us

Ambulance Authority Members Interviewed on Thunder Radio

Following up on a story that Thunder Radio brought to you last week regarding the dissolution of the Coffee County Ambulance Authority, members of the Authority, Dr. Jay Trussler and Dr. Jeffrey Keel will be our guest on “Connecting Coffee County”, Tuesday, September 19th.

The Coffee County Commission had included Resolution 2023-17 (to dissolve the Ambulance Authority), on their agenda, slated for the full Coffee County Commission Meeting, September 12th. During the public comment section of the meeting, Dr. Jeffery Keele and Dr. Jay Trussler, both members of the five person Ambulance Authority stated that they had not been at the Ambulance Authority meeting when the vote to dissolve the Ambulance Authority had been taken. 

At that Coffee County Commission Meeting, Dr. Keele and Dr. Trussler made statements opposing the dissolution of the Ambulance Authority.

Public comments at the Coffee County Commission Meeting are limited to two minutes per person. Dr. Trussler and Dr. Keele had more to say on the dissolution of the Ambulance Authority.

“Connecting Coffee County” airs Monday-Friday from 3-6PM, on Thunder Radio.

