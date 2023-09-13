Ambulance Authority Dissolution Resolution Tabled Amid Controversy

The Coffee County Commission had included Resolution 2023-17 (to dissolve the Ambulance Authority), on their agenda, slated for the full Coffee County Commission Meeting, September 12th. Before approving the Agenda at the meeting, Commissioner Tim Brown made a motion to table the Commission’s vote on Resolution 2023-17 until the next full Commission Meeting, due to there not having been discussion nor explanation about the Ambulance Authority dissolution to the Commission. Commissioner Brown’s motion passed after it was seconded and voted upon.

During the public comment section of the meeting, Dr. Jeffery Keele and Dr. Jay Trussler, both members of the five person Ambulance Authority stated that they had not been at the Ambulance Authority meeting when the vote to dissolve the Ambulance Authority had been taken. They also stated that they had not been aware that the issue of dissolving the Ambulance Authority would even be discussed at the meeting. Dr. Trussler asserted that the scheduling of the meeting had been at the last minute, not allowing him to attend.

Dr. Keele and Dr. Trussler made statements opposing the dissolution of the Ambulance Authority.

Hear Dr. Keele’s full statement to the Coffee County Commission by clicking below:

Hear Dr. Trussler’s full statement to the Coffee County Commission by clicking below:

Commissioners Missy Deford, Frank Watkins and Tim Stubblefield also make up the Ambulance Authority and voted unanimously to dissolve the Ambulance Authority.

