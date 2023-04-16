Connect with us

Amazing Family Night at Manchester Recreation Center, April 21

Free fun and fitness activities for all.

The Manchester Recreation Center is excited to announce that they will be hosting an Amazing Family Night on Friday, April 21, from 7-9 PM. This free event is open to all and will feature a variety of fun and fitness activities that are perfect for the whole family to enjoy.

Located at 557 N. Woodland St. in Manchester, the Recreation Center is the perfect setting for an evening of wholesome fun and community bonding. Attendees can look forward to indoor swimming and open gym time, as well as tasty snacks and refreshments. Additionally, there will be a yoga session at 7:30 PM for those looking to stretch and unwind.

So mark your calendars and bring the whole family out to the Manchester Recreation Center on April 21 for Samazing Family Night! With something for everyone to enjoy, it’s sure to be a great time.

