Amateur radio operators offering exams

An amateur radio license examination session will be offered by the Middle Tennessee Amateur Radio society on Saturday, November 14th, starting at 9:00 AM, at the Coffee County Emergency Operations Center, 300 Hillsboro Boulevard, in Manchester.

The doors will open for registration at 8:30. Examinations for all three license classes, Technician, General, and Extra, will be offered. The exam fee is $15.00. Those upgrading their license class must bring their existing license, photo identification, and their FCC-issued Federal Registration Number (FRN).

New licensees will need to register for an FRN in the FCC CORES system online at https://apps.fcc.gov/cores/ userLogin.do . MTARS will hold its regular monthly meeting on Thursday, November 12th, at 6:30 PM in the meeting room behind the First Presbyterian Church, 204 East Grundy Street, in Tullahoma. The meeting room is accessible from the church parking lot off of East Lincoln Street. A program on amateur radio technology will precede the club’s 7:30 PM business meeting. The club is a self-supported non-profit organization. For additional information, visit the club’s website at http://www.qsl.net/mtars.