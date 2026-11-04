Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Amateur radio operators offering exams

Published

 An amateur radio license examination session will be offered by the Middle Tennessee Amateur Radio society on Saturday, November 14th, starting at 9:00 AM, at the Coffee County Emergency Operations Center, 300 Hillsboro Boulevard, in Manchester. 

The doors will open for registration at 8:30. Examinations for all three license classes, Technician, General, and Extra, will be offered. The exam fee is $15.00. Those upgrading their license class must bring their existing license, photo identification, and their FCC-issued Federal Registration Number (FRN). 

New licensees will need to register for an FRN in the FCC CORES system online at https://apps.fcc.gov/cores/userLogin.do. MTARS will hold its regular monthly meeting on Thursday, November 12th, at 6:30 PM in the meeting room behind the First Presbyterian Church, 204 East Grundy Street, in Tullahoma. The meeting room is accessible from the church parking lot off of East Lincoln Street. A program on amateur radio technology will precede the club’s 7:30 PM business meeting. The club is a self-supported non-profit organization. For additional information, visit the club’s website at http://www.qsl.net/mtars.   

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , ,

You May Also Like

News

Closures scheduled for I-24, McMinnville Highway Nov 6-9

As part of the SR 55 bridge (McMinnville Highway) replacements project over I‑24 at Exit 111 in Coffee County, Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)...

3 days ago

News

Bedford County Planners Approve Changes to Subdivision Rules

The Bedford County Planning Commission approved changes to the county’s subdivision rules during its October 27 meeting, according to reporting by Bedford County News....

3 days ago

News

Coffee County Veterans Association announces annual Veterans Day Parade and ceremony

Coffee County Veterans Association invites everyone from the Manchester and surrounding communities to join them Saturday, November 7th for the 8th annual Veterans Day...

3 days ago

News

Tullahoma Names Roadway in Honor of Retired Police Chief J.C. Ferrell

Tullahoma’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen has approved renaming a portion of Chestnut Alley to J.C. Ferrell Way, honoring the retired police chief’s 35...

3 days ago