Amateur radio operators offering exams

An amateur radio license examination session will be offered by the Middle Tennessee Amateur Radio society on Saturday, November 14th, starting at 9:00 AM, at the Coffee County Emergency Operations Center, 300 Hillsboro Boulevard, in Manchester.
The doors will open for registration at 8:30. Examinations for all three license classes, Technician, General, and Extra, will be offered. The exam fee is $15.00. Those upgrading their license class must bring their existing license, photo identification, and their FCC-issued Federal Registration Number (FRN).
New licensees will need to register for an FRN in the FCC CORES system online at https://apps.fcc.gov/cores/