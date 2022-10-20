Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obituaries

Amanda Gayle Steele

Published

Amanda Gayle Steele of Fayetteville passed this life on Monday, October 17, 2022 at St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville at the age of 43. No services are scheduled.

Miss Steele, a native of Tullahoma, was the daughter of the late James Robert and Carolyn Steele. She enjoyed working puzzles and cooking.  She was always a good listener when anyone wanted to talk.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Jimmy Lee Phillips Sr; son, Chance Steele and brother, Mark Steele.

Miss Steele is survived by sons, Jesse Steele and Tyler Phillips, both of Winchester, Jimmy Lee Phillips Jr (Tiffany) of Manchester and Christopher Phillips of Shelbyville; daughters, Mercedez Phillips and Danielle Evans (Jonathan), both of Winchester and Katherine, Linda and Angela Phillips, all of Tullahoma; brother, Jason Steele of IL and grandchildren, Emily, Alyson, Sara, Eli, James David, Rebecca, Kathlynn, Michael, Matthew and Joseph.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Farmer’s Almanac calling for ‘cold and snowy’ winter in Tennessee

The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is telling “A Tale of Two Winters.” On sale everywhere August 30, the newest edition of North America’s most trusted...

August 25, 2022

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

August 21, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

 Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located...

August 28, 2022