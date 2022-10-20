Amanda Gayle Steele of Fayetteville passed this life on Monday, October 17, 2022 at St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville at the age of 43. No services are scheduled.

Miss Steele, a native of Tullahoma, was the daughter of the late James Robert and Carolyn Steele. She enjoyed working puzzles and cooking. She was always a good listener when anyone wanted to talk.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Jimmy Lee Phillips Sr; son, Chance Steele and brother, Mark Steele.

Miss Steele is survived by sons, Jesse Steele and Tyler Phillips, both of Winchester, Jimmy Lee Phillips Jr (Tiffany) of Manchester and Christopher Phillips of Shelbyville; daughters, Mercedez Phillips and Danielle Evans (Jonathan), both of Winchester and Katherine, Linda and Angela Phillips, all of Tullahoma; brother, Jason Steele of IL and grandchildren, Emily, Alyson, Sara, Eli, James David, Rebecca, Kathlynn, Michael, Matthew and Joseph.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.