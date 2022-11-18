Amanda E. Escobedo, of Manchester, passed this life on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville at the age of 35. Services will be held Monday, November 21, 2022 at 12 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 10 AM until the service time.

Amanda enjoyed watching movies, going to the Smokey Mountains and being with her family. She also enjoyed watching her son play ball and caring for other people.

She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Steven Bryan Heaton.

Amanda is survived by her mother, Johnnie Heaton of Manchester; husband, Christopher Lee Phipps of Manchester; son, Cathan Lee Phipps of Manchester and brothers, Travis Escobedo of Manchester, Chat Heaton of Antioch and Josh Escobedo of E. Lansing, MI.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.