News

Alyssa Freeze of Manchester to compete at Jimmy Awards

Published

The Jimmy Awards, recognizes the best in high school musical theatre performers.

Alyssa Freeze, won the Spotlight Award, May 25, 2024 at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center.

Nominees, who have already won a state-level competition from across the country, will take the stage at Broadway’s Minskoff Theatre June 24, 2024 to duke it out to win the much-coveted final, national Best Performance by an Actor and Actress titles. Broadway favorite Josh Groban is hosting this year.

This year’s ceremony will stream for free beginning at 7:30 PM via the Jimmy Awards official Facebook and YouTube channels. The stream will also be available on Playbill.

The Jimmy Awards honor the best in high school musical theatre performers from across the country, ultimately bestowing the title of Best Performance by an Actor and Actress to two students.

Presented by the Broadway League Foundation and named in honor of the late producer and theatre owner James M. Nederlander, the Jimmy Awards see nominees partaking in a week of events, workshops, and master classes with industry professionals. The week culminates in the ceremony itself, a performance held on a Broadway stage at which the nominees compete for the top titles.

Alyssa Freeze performing at the Spotlight Awards (photo by Erica Petersen)
Alyssa Freeze winning at the Spotlight Awards (photo by Erica Petersen)

