Alvin Preston Robertson of Tullahoma went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at the age of 79. Funeral services are scheduled at 11 AM on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends beginning on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 from 5-8 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home

Mr. Robertson was born in Charleston, SC, the son of the late Grady Vincent and Elsie Estepp Robertson. He retired from Tullahoma City Schools in 2001 after working for forty-one years as a custodian. He was a member of the Maranatha Baptist Church. He was an avid University of Alabama football fan and enjoyed watching old western movies and TV shows. He collected Coca-Cola memorabilia over the years and was a big Elvis fan. Mr. Robertson always enjoyed being with his family during the Holidays.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Alton and James Robertson and sisters, Myra Bell and Janet “Werline” Mullins.

He is survived by his loving wife, Joyce Robertson of Tullahoma; brother, Bruce “Lonnie” Robertson (Paula) of Gainsboro, TN; sister-in-law, Gladys Robertson of Goodlettsville, TN and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made in his honor to the American Cancer Society, 2000 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN 37203.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.