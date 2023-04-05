Alontae Taylor to be special guest at Thundie Sports Awards; tickets on sale now

Tickets for the annual Thundie Sports Awards went on sale at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 5. (CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE ONLINE) The Thundie Sports Awards, a Red Carpet event, will be at 6 p.m. May 20th at First Baptist Church Gymnasium. Doors open at 5:15.

Organizers are proud to announce that this year’s special guest speaker will be former Red Raider and UT Volunteer football player and current New Orleans Saint defensive back Alontae Taylor.

Invitations for award-winning athletes started going out on Wednesday, April 5th, with more invitations for scholarship recipients and spring sports athletes to follow in the coming weeks.

The Thundies Sports Awards are hosted by Thunder Radio and the Dennis Weaver “Dream for Weave” Foundation to recognize the top athletes at Coffee County Central High School, Westwood Middle and Coffee Middle (see award categories below). Between $15,000-$20,000 in scholarships for post-secondary education are expected to be awarded to graduating CHS athletes.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Thundie Awards is a revenue-neutral event. All proceeds from ticket sales and sponsorship revenue after cost is returned to senior athletes on the same night in the form of scholarships for college and technical school.

“Last year’s Thundies were an overwhelming success,” stated Josh Peterson, treasurer of the Dream for Weave Foundation and vice president of Thunder Radio. “We were able to recognize over three dozen athletes and distribute $13,000 in scholarships. That is expected to increase significantly this year due to the great generosity of our community, our sponsors and volunteers and their belief in what we are trying to do for student-athletes in our community.”

HOW IT WORKS

An awards committee of 7 community members select award winners. All award winner will receive one free admission ticket courtesy of presenting sponsor Al White Ford Lincoln.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

A scholarship committee of 3 community members select scholarship recipients from those who have applied. All scholarship recipients will receive one free admission ticket to the awards courtesy of presenting sponsor Al White Ford Lincoln.

Dinner for all award recipients is paid for by Peoples Bank & Trust and their desserts are covered by Unity Medical Center.

Invitations for award-winning athletes, teams and coaches started going out on Wednesday, April 5. More will go out in late April and early May as spring sports awards are decided on.

PURCHASING ADDITIONAL TICKETS

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Parents and family of award winning athletes, or any casual fans and community members at large, can purchase tickets digitally by clicking here.

You can also email josh.peterson.wmsr@gmail.com to avoid a $5 per ticket processing fee and pay with check or cash.

WANT TO SPONSOR

All title and presenting sponsor spots are sold out. However, there is still room for “scholarship level” sponsors for $250 that will cover increased scholarship amounts awarded.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

AWARDS TO BE GIVEN OUT

This year’s awards include the following categories for high school:

Dennis Weaver Male Athlete of the Year

Dennis Weaver Female Athlete of the Year

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Dennis Weaver Team of the Year

Dennis Weaver Coach of the Year

Football Offensive Player of the Year

Football Defensive Player of the Year

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Girls Soccer Player of the Year

Volleyball Player of the Year

Cross Country Runner of the Year (boys and girls)

Golfer of the Year (boys and girls)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Boys Basketball Player of the Year

Girls Basketball Player of the Year

Boys Wrestler of the Year

Girls Wrestler of the Year

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Girls Swimmer of the Year

Boys Swimmer of the Year

Cheerleader of the Year

Dancer of the Year

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Baseball Player of the Year

Softball Player of the Year

Boys Tennis Player of the Year

Girls Tennis Player of the Year

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Track Athlete of the Year (girls)

Track Athlete of the Year (boys)

Boys Soccer Player of the Year

Trap Shooter of the Year

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Fisherman of the Year

Freshman Male Athlete of the Year

Freshman Female Athlete of the Year (new award this year)

Sophomore Male Athlete of the Year (new award this year)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Sophomore Female Athlete of the Year (new award this year)

Junior Female Athlete of the Year (new award this year)

Junior Male Athlete of the Year (new award this year)

MIDDLE SCHOOL AWARDS

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Coffee Middle School Male Athlete of the Year

Coffee Middle School Female Athlete of the Year

Westwood Middle School Male Athlete of the Year

Westwood Middle School Female Athlete of the Year