Alontae Taylor to be special guest at Thundie Sports Awards; tickets on sale now

Tickets for the annual Thundie Sports Awards went on sale at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 5. (CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE ONLINE) The Thundie Sports Awards, a Red Carpet event, will be at 6 p.m. May 20th at First Baptist Church Gymnasium. Doors open at 5:15.
Organizers are proud to announce that this year’s special guest speaker will be former Red Raider and UT Volunteer football player and current New Orleans Saint defensive back Alontae Taylor.
Invitations for award-winning athletes started going out on Wednesday, April 5th, with more invitations for scholarship recipients and spring sports athletes to follow in the coming weeks.
The Thundies Sports Awards are hosted by Thunder Radio and the Dennis Weaver “Dream for Weave” Foundation to recognize the top athletes at Coffee County Central High School, Westwood Middle and Coffee Middle (see award categories below). Between $15,000-$20,000 in scholarships for post-secondary education are expected to be awarded to graduating CHS athletes.
The Thundie Awards is a revenue-neutral event. All proceeds from ticket sales and sponsorship revenue after cost is returned to senior athletes on the same night in the form of scholarships for college and technical school.
“Last year’s Thundies were an overwhelming success,” stated Josh Peterson, treasurer of the Dream for Weave Foundation and vice president of Thunder Radio. “We were able to recognize over three dozen athletes and distribute $13,000 in scholarships. That is expected to increase significantly this year due to the great generosity of our community, our sponsors and volunteers and their belief in what we are trying to do for student-athletes in our community.”
HOW IT WORKS
An awards committee of 7 community members select award winners. All award winner will receive one free admission ticket courtesy of presenting sponsor Al White Ford Lincoln.
A scholarship committee of 3 community members select scholarship recipients from those who have applied. All scholarship recipients will receive one free admission ticket to the awards courtesy of presenting sponsor Al White Ford Lincoln.
Dinner for all award recipients is paid for by Peoples Bank & Trust and their desserts are covered by Unity Medical Center.
Invitations for award-winning athletes, teams and coaches started going out on Wednesday, April 5. More will go out in late April and early May as spring sports awards are decided on.
PURCHASING ADDITIONAL TICKETS
Parents and family of award winning athletes, or any casual fans and community members at large, can purchase tickets digitally by clicking here.
You can also email josh.peterson.wmsr@gmail.com to avoid a $5 per ticket processing fee and pay with check or cash.
WANT TO SPONSOR
All title and presenting sponsor spots are sold out. However, there is still room for “scholarship level” sponsors for $250 that will cover increased scholarship amounts awarded.
AWARDS TO BE GIVEN OUT
This year’s awards include the following categories for high school:
Dennis Weaver Male Athlete of the Year
Dennis Weaver Female Athlete of the Year
Dennis Weaver Team of the Year
Dennis Weaver Coach of the Year
Football Offensive Player of the Year
Football Defensive Player of the Year
Girls Soccer Player of the Year
Volleyball Player of the Year
Cross Country Runner of the Year (boys and girls)
Golfer of the Year (boys and girls)
Boys Basketball Player of the Year
Girls Basketball Player of the Year
Boys Wrestler of the Year
Girls Wrestler of the Year
Girls Swimmer of the Year
Boys Swimmer of the Year
Cheerleader of the Year
Dancer of the Year
Baseball Player of the Year
Softball Player of the Year
Boys Tennis Player of the Year
Girls Tennis Player of the Year
Track Athlete of the Year (girls)
Track Athlete of the Year (boys)
Boys Soccer Player of the Year
Trap Shooter of the Year
Fisherman of the Year
Freshman Male Athlete of the Year
Freshman Female Athlete of the Year (new award this year)
Sophomore Male Athlete of the Year (new award this year)
Sophomore Female Athlete of the Year (new award this year)
Junior Female Athlete of the Year (new award this year)
Junior Male Athlete of the Year (new award this year)
MIDDLE SCHOOL AWARDS
Coffee Middle School Male Athlete of the Year
Coffee Middle School Female Athlete of the Year
Westwood Middle School Male Athlete of the Year
Westwood Middle School Female Athlete of the Year