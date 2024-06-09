Connect with us

Alontae Taylor football camp set to come to Manchester June 22

Published

Alontae Taylor

Coffee County Central graduate and current New Orleans Saint defensive back Alontae Taylor will be hosting a free kids camp in Manchester on Saturday, June 22.

The “Alontae Taylor Chosen One Youth Football Camp” will have two separate 2-hour sessions for separate age groups. The first session will be for children ages 6-12 and will be from 9-11 a.m. The second session will run from 1-3:30 p.m. and will be for ages 12-19. Both sessions will be held at Carden-Jarrell Field in Manchester (865 McMinnville Highway.

Click here to register for the first session.

Click here to register for the second session.

Taylor graduated from Coffee County Central High School in 2018. He went on to play cornerback at the University of Tennessee from 2018-2021 before being selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft (49th overall by the Saints). Taylor appeared in all 17 games for the Saints in 2023 and started 13 games.

