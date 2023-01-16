Allan Lane Colyar, who most everyone knew him as “DA” from Demopolis, AL, passed this life peacefully on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at Woodhaven Manor Nursing Home at the age of 84. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 20, 2023 from 12:30 – 1:30 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home followed by Graveside Services scheduled on Friday, January 20, 2023 at 2 PM at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma with Rev. Tom Murdock officiating.

Allan is a native of Tullahoma, TN and was the son of the late Lee Allan and Willie Belle Moore Colyar. Allan was a 1956 graduate of Tullahoma High School and worked as a manufacturing engineer. He is preceded in death by his wife, Fay Templeton Colyar in which they were happily married over 49 years. In addition, he is preceded in death by his daughter Leigh Colyar Trail; son-in-laws, Max Trail, Sr. and Vic Victory, and brother and sister-in-law, Terry and Marilyn Colyar.

Allan is survived by his daughter, Dane Victory; son, Richard “Ric” Lane Colyar and his wife, Lori Bell Colyar; grandchildren, Ralph Carlton (Jamie), Max Trail, Jr. (Rhonda), Adam Trail (Amy), Sydney Colyar, Hunter Colyar, Cameron Thomason and Laura Peyton Thomason and great grandchildren, Lane and Luke Carlton, Jacob and Kaitlyn Trail and Elizabeth Colyar.

Pallbearers for the service will be Hunter Colyar, Ralph Carlton, Max Trail Jr, Adam Trail, Lane Carlton and Luke Carlton. Honorary Pallbearers will be members of the Tullahoma High School class of 1956, and staff members of Legacy Hospice in Demopolis, AL and Woodhaven Manor Nursing Home in Demopolis, AL.

The family appreciates flowers but also ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Memorials Processing, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105-9959.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.