News

All area judges sign letter sent to Capital Outlay Committee; we need a new building

Published

A letter was sent to the Capital outlay Committee of Coffee County, printed on the letterhead of Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin, signed by all area judges including:

Judge William Lockhart-14th Judicial Circuit

Judge Robert Carter, 14th Judicial Circuit

Judge Gerald Ewell Jr., Coffee County General Sessions

Judge Greg Perry, Coffee County General Sessions

As well as the signatures of:

Jenny Anthony, Coffee County Circuit Court Clerk

Chad Partin, Coffee county Sheriff

The letter details the age and condition of the Coffee County Justice Center, citing maintenance and space issues. The letter also outlines that the Justice Center is not American with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant or safe to hold prisoners. There is also an allegation of “improper ventilation” and “employee health problems”.

Seemingly, in response to the letter, the Capital Outlay Committee listed an agenda item for their scheduled Thursday, March 7, 2024 meeting that refers to Sheriff Partin making a presentation to the Committee, regarding the transfer of Air Force property to Coffee County Government for future development of an all-inclusive County Government Campus.

Recently, Coffee County Mayor, Judd Matheny was a guest on Thunder Radio’s interview show, “Connecting Coffee County” and had this to say:

The Capital Outlay Meeting has been postponed.

