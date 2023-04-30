Connect with us

Alivia Reel inks to play basketball at Chattanooga State

Surrounded by coaches and family, Coffee County Central senior Alivia Reel signs to play college basketball at Chattanooga State Friday, April 28. -- Photo by Josh Peterson, THUNDER RADIO WMSR

Alivia Reel was not sure if college basketball was going to be in the cards for her.

Then came Chattanooga State.

On Friday, Reel signed on the dotted line to continue her basketball and educational career for the Chattanooga State Community College Lady Tigers.

“I am really blessed to have this opportunity,” Reel told Thunder Radio Sports. “At first I didn’t think I was going to be able to play any sports in college. But coach (Joe Pat) Cope got in touch with their coach and I got a visit and I fell in love with it.”

Reel has been a contributor all four years she played for the Lady Raiders – earning playing time as a freshman, then cracking the starting lineup her sophomore and junior years. She was one of the first players off the bench her senior season – helping to lead the Lady Raiders to a 30-win season that moved them as high as no. 2 in the Associated Press statewide rankings.

“We are so proud of A Reel and excited that she is getting this opportunity to play at Chattanooga State,” said Cope. “She is so athletic and such a great defender that I have no doubt she will help them. She has been a big part of the success we have had here over the past four years.”

Reel said Chattanooga State plans to work here in as a power forward – a position she isn’t really accustomed to.

“It’s a little different, but I will work hard on it and be ready when the time comes.”

Reel’s signing means all four CHS Lady Raider basketball seniors from the 2022-23 team have inked to play college ball. Chloe Gannon will be going to Southern Indiana, Emaleigh Tarpley to Cumberland and Jalie Ruehling to UVA Wise.

Alivia Reel looks for an open teammate during a game in December, 2022. — Photo by Holly Peterson, THUNDER RADIO WMSR
