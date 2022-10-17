Alice C. Lawson of Tullahoma passed this life on Friday, October 14, 2022 at Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital at the age of 80. Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, October 17, 2022 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 PM until the funeral time.

Mrs. Lawson, a native of Tullahoma, was the daughter of the late John Laster “Sonny” Coleman Jr. and the late Mary Coop Coleman Eslick. She was a graduate of Tullahoma High School and was very active with the reunion committee. Mrs. Lawson retired from Cubic Precision. She was a member of the Canaan Baptist Church of Tullahoma and was very involved with her church family and her work family. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and making greeting cards for shut-ins, friends and family. Alice was a very giving person. Many people knew her as “Ms. Alice” and stopped at her produce stand she started with her husband in their front yard.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lacy Lawson and brother, George Hamilton Coleman.

Mrs. Lawson is survived by son, Ty Lawson (Angela) of Tullahoma; daughter, Debbie Kirkpatrick (Jeff) of Tullahoma; brother, Jerry Coleman (Barbara Ann) of Nashville; sisters, Julia King (Morris) of Lafayette, Judy Dickman (Ron) of Lafayette and Nancy Cruise (Larry) of Estill Springs; grandchildren, Austin Kirkpatrick (Liz), Danielle Jones (Cody), Pierce Lawson, Aubrey Lawson and Emory Lawson.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made in her honor to Canaan Baptist Church, 2103 E. Lincoln Street, Tullahoma, TN 37388.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.