Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obituaries

Alice C. Lawson

Published

Alice C. Lawson of Tullahoma passed this life on Friday, October 14, 2022 at Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital at the age of 80. Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, October 17, 2022 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 PM until the funeral time.

Mrs. Lawson, a native of Tullahoma, was the daughter of the late John Laster “Sonny” Coleman Jr. and the late Mary Coop Coleman Eslick. She was a graduate of Tullahoma High School and was very active with the reunion committee. Mrs. Lawson retired from Cubic Precision. She was a member of the Canaan Baptist Church of Tullahoma and was very involved with her church family and her work family. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and making greeting cards for shut-ins, friends and family.  Alice was a very giving person. Many people knew her as “Ms. Alice” and stopped at her produce stand she started with her husband in their front yard.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lacy Lawson and brother, George Hamilton Coleman.

Mrs. Lawson is survived by son, Ty Lawson (Angela) of Tullahoma; daughter, Debbie Kirkpatrick (Jeff) of Tullahoma; brother, Jerry Coleman (Barbara Ann) of Nashville; sisters, Julia King (Morris) of Lafayette, Judy Dickman (Ron) of Lafayette and Nancy Cruise (Larry) of Estill Springs; grandchildren, Austin Kirkpatrick (Liz), Danielle Jones (Cody), Pierce Lawson, Aubrey Lawson and Emory Lawson.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made in her honor to Canaan Baptist Church, 2103 E. Lincoln Street, Tullahoma, TN 37388.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Farmer’s Almanac calling for ‘cold and snowy’ winter in Tennessee

The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is telling “A Tale of Two Winters.” On sale everywhere August 30, the newest edition of North America’s most trusted...

August 25, 2022

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

August 21, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

 Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located...

August 28, 2022