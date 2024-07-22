Albert Lee Quandt, age 92, of Manchester, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Albert was born October 17, 1931, in Hillsboro, Tennessee to the late Charlie Edward and Mary Ella Quandt. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years, Earline Quandt; brothers, Charles and Glen Quandt; sisters, Velma Basham and Alice Marler; and great-grandson, Caleb Riddle.

He was a longtime resident of Coffee County, leaving briefly to serve in the United States Navy, but many would know him through his employment with the Manchester CO-OP for many years. He was a loving Father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather who adored his family. Through his work ethic and working tirelessly to provide for his family, he instilled a work ethic in his children that would teach them the value of making a better life for themselves and their families just as he had done for them. He was the greatest husband, father and grandfather, known for being loving, caring, but also stern. Although he could be a man of few words sometimes, he communicated clearly and directly, and you never had to guess what he was thinking because he would definitely let you know. He always treated his family and everyone he knew with kindness, compassion, fairness and most importantly love. His entire life could be summed up in a “hard, but well lived life”.

He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Rondall & Melinda Quandt; daughter, Deborah Wilder; daughter and son-in-law, Delia and Jackie Burks; daughter, Belinda Quandt; grandchildren, Jacqueline (Chris) Williams, Pamela (Michael) Riddle, Joseph Burks, David Quandt; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Kayleigh, Natalie and Kenzie.

Funeral services were held at 11 AM, Saturday, July 13, 2024, from Manchester Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain Jeff Collet officiating. Burial followed in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family received friends on Saturday prior to the funeral services.