Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obituaries

Albert Gipson

Published

It’s with heavy hearts we honor the life and memory of Albert, a beloved father, step-father, grandfather, great grandfather, and a friend to many. He passed away at the age of 79.

Albert’s life was defined by hard work and the love he had for those around him. He had a great sense of humor. His favorite saying was, “I’m like a donut – I’m always around.”

He proudly served the Army and National Guard for 30 years and was supervisor for TDOT at the time of his retirement in 2004.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Albert was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Veema Gipson; brothers, J.C., Jim, and Roy; sister, Ella Ruth; niece, Amanda and ; nephew, Eddie.

Albert is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Yvonne; son, Michael; step-son, Adam Floied; grandsons, Sterling Gipson, Bryson Simmons; granddaughter, Micah; great granddaughter, Ella Gipson who made him a grandpa and great grandpa; step grandsons Andrew (Kayla), A.J. (Micah W.), Peyton (Kasey), step great grandpa to Lyric Floied and Kaius Floied and their siblings.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, October 15, 2026, at 2:00pm at Hillsboro Memorial (Presbyterian) Cemetery in Hillsboro, TN.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Gipson family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:

You May Also Like

Coffee County News

Tullahoma fires senior planner following review

The city of Tullahoma terminated Senior City Planner Samuel Luthi following a disciplinary review involving allegations of sleeping on duty and failing to follow...

2 days ago

Coffee County News

WaWa to celebrate grand opening Wednesday in Manchester

Wawa will celebrate the opening of its Manchester store Wednesday, October 14, with free coffee, a ribbon cutting and a competition featuring local first...

2 days ago

News

Uncle Nearest Facing Possible Sale as Financial Troubles Deepen

The future of Uncle Nearest whiskey could soon be in the hands of a new owner as the financially troubled company moves closer to...

11 hours ago

News

A Winter Wonderland Is Coming to Shelbyville — Complete With Ice Skating, 30-foot tree, Christmas Lights display, Christmas-themed miniature golf and more

A new holiday attraction featuring real ice skating, Christmas lights, live entertainment and family activities is coming to Shelbyville this winter. Bridge Bedford has...

5 days ago