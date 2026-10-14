Albert Gipson

It’s with heavy hearts we honor the life and memory of Albert, a beloved father, step-father, grandfather, great grandfather, and a friend to many. He passed away at the age of 79.

Albert’s life was defined by hard work and the love he had for those around him. He had a great sense of humor. His favorite saying was, “I’m like a donut – I’m always around.”

He proudly served the Army and National Guard for 30 years and was supervisor for TDOT at the time of his retirement in 2004.

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Albert was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Veema Gipson; brothers, J.C., Jim, and Roy; sister, Ella Ruth; niece, Amanda and ; nephew, Eddie.

Albert is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Yvonne; son, Michael; step-son, Adam Floied; grandsons, Sterling Gipson, Bryson Simmons; granddaughter, Micah; great granddaughter, Ella Gipson who made him a grandpa and great grandpa; step grandsons Andrew (Kayla), A.J. (Micah W.), Peyton (Kasey), step great grandpa to Lyric Floied and Kaius Floied and their siblings.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, October 15, 2026, at 2:00pm at Hillsboro Memorial (Presbyterian) Cemetery in Hillsboro, TN.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Gipson family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com