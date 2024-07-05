Connect with us

AEDC TOSII Contract award remains with Beyond New Horizons

 On July 2, 2024, the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) denied a protest of the Arnold Engineering Development Complex (AEDC) Test Operations and Sustainment (TOS) II contract awarded to Beyond New Horizons, LLC (BNH), Huntsville, Alabama. The TOS II award was protested by National Aerospace Solutions (NAS), https://www.gao.gov/docket/b-422471.1.

On March 14, 2024, the Arnold Air Force Base contracting office awarded a TOS II contract to BNH to ensure continuity of the AEDC ground test mission for the next several years. For more information about this contract, the link to the news story

is https://www.arnold.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/3707961/aedc-awards-new-test- operations-and-sustainment-contract/.

BNH will conduct testing, technology development, equipment and facility sustainment, and improvements to ensure the continuity of the AEDC mission.

According to their press release, “BNH is a fully populated joint venture led by Engineering Research and Consulting (ERC) now doing business as Astrion Group (Astrion), in partnership with Fluor. BNH was formed to provide unmatched Test and Evaluation services to the Arnold Engineering Development Complex (AEDC).”

BNH will perform the work at six AEDC operating locations including:

  • Arnold Air Force Base (AFB), Tennessee
  • The National Full-Scale Aerodynamics Complex, Mountain View, California
  • Hypervelocity Wind Tunnel 9, White Oak, Maryland
  • The Landing Gear Test Facility (LGTF), Wright Patterson AFB, Ohio
  • The Aerospace Vehicle Survivability Facility (AVSF), Wright Patterson AFB, Ohio
  • National Radar Cross Section Test Facility (NRTF), White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico

The current TOS contract will continue operations until BNH assumes TOS II responsibilities, which is anticipated for Oct.1, 2024. The LGTF, AVSF and NRTF contract performance will begin on April 1, 2026.

