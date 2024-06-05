Connect with us

News

AEDC team members took home honors in the Air Force Test Center-level Air Force Material Command Science, Engineering and Technical Management Awards for 2023.

Published

Writer: AEDC Public Affairs  

U.S. Air Force graphic by Brooke Brumley

Arnold Engineering Development Complex team members took home honors in 10 of the 17 award categories in the Air Force Test Center-level Air Force Material Command Science, Engineering and Technical Management Awards for 2023.

Award nomination packages are judged upon three elements: operational impact, innovative improvements and customer focus.

The AEDC AFTC-level award winners, including the categories for which they won, are:

  • Junior Civilian Scientist/Engineer: Jarrett Starbuck, Hypersonic Systems Test Branch
  • Mid-Career Civilian Scientist/Engineer: Scott Williams, 718th Test Squadron
  • Senior Civilian Scientist/Engineer: Patrick O’Connell, 704th Test Group OL-AC
  • Technical Management: Adam Uribe, 586th Flight Test Squadron Detachment 1
  • Engineering Technician: Jonathan Young, 704th Test Group OL-AC
  • Career Achievement: Brian Bowar, 746th Test Squadron
  • Reservist/Individual Mobilization Augmentee: Lt. Col. Jamie Szmodis, 804th Test Group
  • Outstanding Scientist Team Award: OL-AC Landing Gear Test Facility

This team consists of: Brian Barlow, Mitchell Sanders, Austin Abraham and Neo Sim

  • General Bernard P. Randolph Engineering Team Award: 746th Test Squadron and 586th Flight Test Squadron Detachment 1

This team consists of: 2nd Lt. Ryan Elmiger, Nicole Ramirez, Jesus Nunez, Raymond Johnson, Adriana Aquino, Alberto Rivera, German Montes, Donald Morales, Mika Myers, James Jorgenson, Timothy Espinoza, Cheryl Shaw and Rebecca Barrela

  • General Lester L. Lyles Award: Kristyn Nivins, 716th Test Squadron

AFTC-level winners will now compete for the Air Force Materiel Command-level Science, Engineering and Technical Management Awards.

