AEDC team members took home honors in the Air Force Test Center-level Air Force Material Command Science, Engineering and Technical Management Awards for 2023.

Writer: AEDC Public Affairs
Arnold Engineering Development Complex team members took home honors in 10 of the 17 award categories in the Air Force Test Center-level Air Force Material Command Science, Engineering and Technical Management Awards for 2023.
Award nomination packages are judged upon three elements: operational impact, innovative improvements and customer focus.
The AEDC AFTC-level award winners, including the categories for which they won, are:
- Junior Civilian Scientist/Engineer: Jarrett Starbuck, Hypersonic Systems Test Branch
- Mid-Career Civilian Scientist/Engineer: Scott Williams, 718th Test Squadron
- Senior Civilian Scientist/Engineer: Patrick O’Connell, 704th Test Group OL-AC
- Technical Management: Adam Uribe, 586th Flight Test Squadron Detachment 1
- Engineering Technician: Jonathan Young, 704th Test Group OL-AC
- Career Achievement: Brian Bowar, 746th Test Squadron
- Reservist/Individual Mobilization Augmentee: Lt. Col. Jamie Szmodis, 804th Test Group
- Outstanding Scientist Team Award: OL-AC Landing Gear Test Facility
This team consists of: Brian Barlow, Mitchell Sanders, Austin Abraham and Neo Sim
- General Bernard P. Randolph Engineering Team Award: 746th Test Squadron and 586th Flight Test Squadron Detachment 1
This team consists of: 2nd Lt. Ryan Elmiger, Nicole Ramirez, Jesus Nunez, Raymond Johnson, Adriana Aquino, Alberto Rivera, German Montes, Donald Morales, Mika Myers, James Jorgenson, Timothy Espinoza, Cheryl Shaw and Rebecca Barrela
- General Lester L. Lyles Award: Kristyn Nivins, 716th Test Squadron
AFTC-level winners will now compete for the Air Force Materiel Command-level Science, Engineering and Technical Management Awards.