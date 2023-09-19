Connect with us

News

AEDC Moves in Large Equipment

Published

Arnold Air Force Base received a large delivery of test infrastructure Aug. 30. A second piece of equipment will depart the Huntsville area this week and move along the same route. The loading and transport dates were scheduled to begin on Sunday Sept. 17, 2023 with the load eventually being delivered to Arnold AFB on Thursday Sept. 21, 2023.

The movement of the equipment from Huntsville, Alabama had a significant impact on traffic in Meridianville and Hazel Green, Alabama as well as Fayetteville and Winchester, Tennessee, so residents should plan their daily commute accordingly to avoid delays. These equipment movements are occurring during daylight hours to improve safety and comply with both Tennessee and Alabama Department of Transportation requirements.

The equipment will allow AEDC to continue to test and evaluate systems required to meet the demands of the National Defense Strategy.

For more information, contact AEDC Public Affairs at AEDC.Arnold.News@us.af.mil.

